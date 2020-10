KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16 year old injured.

It happened around 12:45 Saturday afternoon in the 41-hundred block of 50th Street in Kenosha. According to police reports, the teen was approached by three males who shot him the leg.

The injury is not thought to be life threatening. The three were said to have shot the teen over a bike that they said was stolen.

The suspects fled and are still at large.