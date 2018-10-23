Teen Shot Multiple Times Inside Home; Suspect Arrested

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–A teenager was shot last night inside of his home in Pleasant Prairie. Police responded to an a house on 78-hundred block of 88th avenue around 11:30 PM on a shots fired call. They found a 15 year old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

Before he was taken to the hospital he reportedly told officers that he knew who shot him. He said that he saw the suspect outside of his home before he started shooting. The two apparently knew each other. The teen was flown by Flight For Life to a Milwaukee hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators located the 19 year old suspect inside a nearby home and he was arrested without incident. No motive has been named so far. Pleasant Prairie Police say there is no threat to the public at this time as investigators continue their work on the case.