Teen Suffers Serious Injuries in Lake County Car Vs. Scooter Crash

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A teen had to be airlifted to the hospital, after being hit by a car in Round Lake Beach. Police say the incident took place Thursday afternoon around 3:30, when the 14-year-old was riding a motorized scooter on Civic Center Way. For an unknown reason, the scooter entered the roadway, and was struck by a vehicle that unsuccessfully tried to avoid the collision. The boy was taken to Advocate Condell, then airlifted to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is said to be fully cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-22-22)