Teen Connected to Shooting Threat Appears In Court

A teenager connected to making threats that closed down Indian Trail High School in February has been sentenced to probation. 17 year old Tre’Shawn Moore-Thomas appeared in court Monday for sentencing. Moore-Thomas had previously pleaded guilty to the charges on July 19, and Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced him to two years probation Monday. 17 year old Lozamar Alexis Jr. had pleaded guilty to the same charges on July 18, and was also sentenced to two years probation. The charges stemmed from a social media post from Jan. 31, threatening a shooting at Indian Trail. Moore-Thomas said he posted the message on his Snapchat as a joke.