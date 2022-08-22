Terrorism Charges Filed Against Pakistan’s Former Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD (AP) – Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, escalating political tensions in the country as the ex-premier holds mass rallies seeking to return to office.

The terrorism charges come over a speech Khan gave in Islamabad over the weekend in which he vowed to sue police officers and a female judge and alleged that a close aide had been tortured after his arrest.

Khan himself was still free on Monday.

His party said a court in Islamabad has issued a so-called “protective bail” for Khan for the next three days, preventing police from arresting him over the charges.

Meanwhile, supporters rallied outside his home as the charges escalated political tensions in this nuclear-armed nation.