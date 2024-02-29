Texas Senator Cornyn Announces Run For GOP Leader

FILE - Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is surrounded by reporters as he heads to the chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 7, 2024. Cornyn has informed his colleagues that he intends to run for Senate Republican leader. He's the first senator to announce a campaign after Sen. Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he'll step down from the post in November. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Sen. John Cornyn has informed his colleagues that he intends to run for Senate Republican leader.

He’s the first senator to announce a campaign after Sen. Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he’ll step down from the post in November.

Cornyn served as McConnell’s No. 2 in leadership before he was term-limited out of the job.

Cornyn is citing his experience in that role in a statement to fellow senators announcing his run.

But he’s also trying to distinguish himself from McConnell, saying, “I believe the Senate is broken — that is not news to anyone.”