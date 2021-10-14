The Heat Is On: U.S. Households Will Pay More To Heat Their Homes This Winter

Get ready to pay more to heat your home this winter.

A report released Wednesday by the Energy Administration predicts that home heating costs will be higher compared to last year thanks to rising fuel prices.

Nearly half of U.S. households heat their homes with natural gas, and they will pay 30% more on average this winter, while homes warmed with electricity will pay 6% more, according to federal officials.

The estimates were based on weather predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is forecasting a colder winter.