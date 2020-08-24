The Latest: Violence, Fires, Looting Follow Shooting by Police

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—One person was injured after a police involved shooting Sunday night. The incident happened around 5:11 PM when police responded to the 28-hundred block of 40th Street.

Details remain sketchy, but several reports say 29 year old Jacob Blake was attempting to break up a fight. What happened next was caught on video. The video shows an officer pursuing Blake as he went to his vehicle and opened the door.

The video then shows the officer grab Blake and fire seven shots at point blank range.

Police say they provided immediate aid to the person. He was transported by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He’s listed in serious condition. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is in charge of the investigation.

In the wake of the incident, a large crowd gathered near the scene with some chanting, others screaming, and the rest trying to determine what happened.

As night set in, law enforcement officials withdrew from the scene and the protestors began to march towards the city’s downtown police headquarters.

From there they turned their wrath on several businesses, smashing windows and stealing merchandise. Numerous fires were set around the city, including one in the county courthouse.

Tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowd. A curfew remains in effect until 7 AM.