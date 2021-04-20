The Nation Braces For Civil Unrest

In Minneapolis, a state of emergency has been declared in the region.

As the final days of the Derek Chauvin trial come to a close, the nation is bracing for more civil unrest.

In Washington, D.C., 250 National Guard troops have been activated. A guard spokesperson said those troops are only preparing to support the local police department, so their presence won’t be seen unless they’re needed by police. If the Washington police asks for their help, the troops can help with crowd control and will serve alongside police at traffic control checkpoints and at Metro stations.

President Biden has announced that he will speak after the Chauvin verdict.

The Chicago Police Department said last week that it was also deploying extra resources throughout the city. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker tweeted Monday that he’s putting the Illinois National Guard on standby following a request from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

In Los Angeles, Police Chief Michel Moore said Monday that he has added resources are already in place and the entire department is in uniform.