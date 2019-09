The NFL Kicks off 100th Season With Packers-Bears Renewal

CHICAGO, IL–The NFL opens its 100th season Thursday night at Soldier Field with the 199th match-up between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

The green and gold have won 97 games in the series to the Bears 95, with six ties.

For the Packers, it’s the first chance to see how Aaron Rodgers will function in new head coach Matt LeFleur’s offense while the Bears seem poised to make a long playoff run after a disappointing end to the 2018 season.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 PM.