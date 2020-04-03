Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin has cracked 1,700 while 31 people have died. The state Department of Health Services reported Thursday that there have also been 461 people hospitalized to date. That is 27% of all confirmed cases. Kenosha has 77 cases and about a half dozen hospitalizations, but no reported deaths. Andrea Palm, secretary of the health agency, also clarified her earlier announcement that models showed by April 8 that 22,000 people could be infected and up to 1,500 could die. She says that was how many would ultimately die, not deaths by that date. The model was also generated before Gov. Tony Evers’ order for people to stay at home.