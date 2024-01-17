The Pentagon To Install Rooftop Solar Panels As President Biden Pushes Clean Energy In Federal Buildings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department is updating and expanding an Obama-era plan to promote solar power on public lands in the West.

The new plan lists Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming for potential solar development.

The Defense Department will also install solar panels on the Pentagon as part of a Biden administration plan to promote energy conservation and clean energy.

It’s one of 31 government sites that are receiving grants for the Energy Department program intended to “reestablish the federal government as a sustainability leader.”

The 31 projects selected for $104 million in grants are expected to double the amount of carbon-free electricity at federal facilities and create 27 megawatts of clean-energy capacity while leveraging more than $361 million in private investment.