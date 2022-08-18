The Rodeo Returns to the Kenosha County Fair

WILMOT, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Fair continues through Sunday on Highway W just north of Highway C in Wilmot.

Making a return to the fair this year for the first time in a while is the T & C Rodeo Friday evening.

Fair Manager Denise Zirbel told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that now is the perfect time to bring the rodeo back.

Gates for the rodeo open at 6 PM tomorrow and the event begins at 7 PM.

There is an additional 5 dollar fee for entry for those 12 and older; 11 and under are free.

Get more info here