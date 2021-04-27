The Three Protesters Arrested Sunday in Kenosha Identified

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We know more of what led up to the arrest of three people after a protest Sunday night.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that Justin Blake was one of the three people taken into custody around 10 PM at the entrance to Kenosha’s Public Safety Building. He and the others were charged with disorderly conduct while Blake also is charged with obstructing an officer.

The Sheriff’s Department characterized the protest as calm and orderly but that several participants stayed after and blocked the door. This was said to have deterred people from entering the building or causing the need to escort them to a secure door.

Sheriff Beth said that citizens have the right to peacefully protest on public property but cannot block access to a government building.

All three were released Monday morning.