The US Government Wants To Make It Easier For You To Click The “Unsubscribe” Button

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the name of consumer protection, a slew of U.S. federal agencies are working to make it easier for Americans to click the unsubscribe button for unwanted memberships and recurring payment services.

A broad new government initiative, dubbed “Time Is Money,” will impact industries spanning from healthcare, fitness memberships, media subscriptions, education and many more.

Monday’s announcement includes new FCC efforts to consider imposing requirements on communications companies that would make it as easy to cancel a subscription or service as it was to sign up for one.