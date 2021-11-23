“The Vault” Surrenders Cabaret License

The Downtown Kenosha business, outside of which a man was fatally shot this month, has voluntarily surrendered its cabaret license.

That license allows them to have live music and DJ’s. The surrender comes after the Kenosha Police Chief temporarily suspended The Vault’s license last week.

16th District Alderman Dominic Ruffalo told WLIP that the suspension came after neighbors raised concerns.

More than 70 shots were fired during the fatal incident which left a 28 year old dead. The License and Permit committee was to take up the suspension at a meeting yesterday.