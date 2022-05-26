Think Twice Before Swimming in Lake Michigan

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and with warmer temperatures that means more opportunities for swimming.

But if your plan is to take a dip into Lake Michigan, you may want to think again.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that there are a number of factors to consider before jumping in.

Kenosha’s stretch of Lake Michigan has a number of deadly spots-including off the lighthouse pier and where the mouth of the Pike River meets the lake.

The Kenosha YMCA has a number of water safety tips at their website.