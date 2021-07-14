Thirty Four Apply for Kenosha Equity Commission

34 people have applied to be on Kenosha County’s new Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission and it’s now up to County Executive Jim Kreuser to help decide who will actually serve.

He’ll recommend seven candidates to the County Board for appointment to the commission. Two County Supervisors will also be appointed to the commission.

The commission was created by a resolution passed by the board in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting last summer and the protests that followed.

Its stated goal is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County.

Final consideration of candidates could happen as soon as next month.