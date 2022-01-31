This tax season, watch for IRS Backlog-Paul Francetic

Tax season is underway and you can expect the task to be more cumbersome than usual this year. That’s due to an overloaded and understaffed IRS workforce, as well as complications from pandemic-related programs.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the IRS has “unacceptable backlogs” and she says the customer service that people are receiving “is not what the American public deserves.”

Paul Francetic of Francetic Tax Resolution and host of “Don’t Get Frantic” Saturday mornings at 7am on WLIP, related an experience a client of his had with IRS backlog…

While most Americans file electronically, Paul says if you do send your return in the mail, to take certain steps to protect yourself…

There will be plenty of new issues to navigate this year. For example, individuals who are eligible to claim the child tax credit and have gotten advance payments throughout the year may get a smaller refund than they’d normally see.