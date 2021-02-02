This year’s Summerfest music festival postponed to September

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Organizers of the music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee’s lakefront each year is postponing its original June dates and moving the event to September. Summerfest officials say that will allow more time for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The festival has moved to a split-week format with the event this year held Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11 and 16 to 18, running from Thursdays to Saturdays. Officials are working to reschedule American Family Insurance Amphitheater concerts and will provide updated concert information within the coming weeks. The Summerfest Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the event last year after moving it from June to September.