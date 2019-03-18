Three Arrested After Car Abandoned on Interstate

3D render

RACINE WI–Police were able to locate and arrest three men who left a broken down car on the interstate. The incident happened early yesterday morning on I-94 just north of Spring Street in Racine County.

The three Kenosha men face different charges, including the driver of the vehicle, 40 year old Robert Terrell who allegedly had a blood alcohol content of point 1-8. He faces his fifth OWI.

Also in custody is Ivan Turner who had active warrants against him and Orlando Carr who was arrested on a probation violation. Authorities were called to the scene after callers reported a vehicle in the right lane of travel on the interstate with no lights and three men walking in traffic.

The three were apprehended on the nearby Frontage Road.

