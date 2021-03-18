Three Arrested After Chase; Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Three people are in custody and police are looking for a fourth after a traffic chase and crash this week. The incident began when a Pleasant Prairie Police officer attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle near the 99-hundred block of Sheridan Road.

The vehicle fled and eventually crashed into a median near Green Bay Road and 60th Street. Police arrested a 23 year old and an 18 year old man as well as a 17 year old male. A fourth suspect was able to flee. Inside the car police allegedly found drugs with intent to deliver.

All the suspects face a slew of charges related to the incident.