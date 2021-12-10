Three Arrested After High Speed Chase & Crash Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Three people are in custody after a high speed chase and crash on Wednesday.

24 year old Gregory Kloss-Bliznick of McHenry was allegedly behind the wheel when a vehicle with two other suspects from Lake County feld police on Wednesday. The chase began after police tried to move in on an alleged drug house.

As the chase entered the intersection of 80th street and 30th Avenue the truck crashed into another vehicle. No one was injured. Kloss-Bliznick was tasered and arrested.

The other two-28 year old Felix Guadarrama of Waukegan and 34 year old Brandon Vice of Fox Lake-were taken into custody after fleeing. The trio face a slew of drug and other charges.