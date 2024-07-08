Three Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession After Fleeing Burning Stolen Vehicle in Wadsworth

Wadsworth, IL (WLIP)—Three men were arrested on Friday, for allegedly illegally possessing loaded firearms after fleeing a stolen vehicle on fire in Wadsworth.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies detained 19 year old Marcus Smith, 18 year old Trashaun King, and 18 year old Barion Mhoon, following a witness report and a subsequent traffic stop.

The suspects attempted to leave the scene in a rideshare SUV.

Each faces charges of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and is being held pending detention hearings scheduled for Tuesday.

The vehicle, reportedly stolen from North Chicago, is under investigation for how it caught fire.