Three Charged with Assaulting a Teen

KENOSHA, WI–Three men are charged in the assault of a Kenosha teen. The incident happened at the Somers Walmart a week ago today when the three men, identified as 20 Alejandro Perez, 21 year old Patrick Ventura, 18 year old Ty’mant Travis, allegedly assaulted a 16 year old employee in the store.

According to the criminal complaint, the worker told investigators that the three approached him with one of them punching him while he was helping a customer. The worker was then put a chokehold before the three fled.

They were pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy a short time later. They reportedly told authorities that they attacked the teen in retaliation for an earlier incident. All three are charged with felony abuse of a child and disorderly conduct.