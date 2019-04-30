Three Charged With Kidnapping in Pleasant Prairie

KENOSHA, WI—Three people are in custody after an alleged kidnapping incident. The incident occurred around 12:40 Sunday afternoon at a home near the 7800 block of 88th Avenue.

Pleasant Prairie Police report that officers responded to a disturbance and learned that a 32 year old Zion man claimed to have been kidnapped by three men. He reported that the three took him at gunpoint and demanded he go with them to retrieve stolen property that the kidnapped man allegedly took. The suspects apparently believed the property was in the home in the village.

The three suspects are charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, and recklessly endangering safety. The situation remains under investigation.