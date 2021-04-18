Three Dead; Two Injured in Somers Shooting

SOMERS, WI (WLIP)—Three people were shot dead and two others left seriously injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 12:45 AM at the Somers House Bar near Sheridan Road and 15th Street.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that they believe the victims were targeted.

At least one suspect is still at large. He is described as a black male over six feet tall wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.