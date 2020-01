Peter Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Three people were left homeless after a fire Sunday. The blaze broke out around 6:30 PM in a home near the 46-hundred block of 19th Avenue.

A dog had to be rescued from the home. No injuries were reported.

The Kenosha News reports that the fire started on the second floor of the home but no further details were released as fire investigators work on the site. No damage estimates are available.