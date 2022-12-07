Three Former Lake County Employees Win Federal Case Against Circuit Court Clerk

(Chicago, IL) Over two million dollars has been awarded to three former Lake County employees who were fired back in 2016. The trio successfully argued that they were almost immediately terminated back in 2016 by then new Circuit Court Clerk Erin Cartwright Weinstein…because they had supported her opponent (Republican Keith Brin) during the election. Weinstein, who earned another term in 2020, denied any wrongdoing during trial, but a federal jury thought otherwise. Michelle Higgins was awarded 1.1-million-dollars in damages, while Tiffany Deram was awarded 1-million dollars and Joshua Smothers was awarded 542-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-7-22)