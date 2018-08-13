Three Injured in Plane Crash

BELOIT, WI (AP)–Authorities say three people were hurt when a small plane crashed into a cornfield after taking off from the Beloit Airport. Winnebago County authorities say the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday. The plane apparently had an issue immediately after takeoff.

The three people aboard, including a juvenile, were taken to hospitals. One passenger had to be airlifted from the scene. Reports say all three were conscious and alert after the crash and that the pilot was one of the first people to call 911.

The plane crashed into the middle of a cornfield. Federal investigators have been notified.