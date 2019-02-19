Three Lady Reds Named to 2018-19 All-CCIW Women’s Basketball Team

NAPERVILLE, ILL.—Three members of the Carthage College women’s basketball team found themselves on the 2018-19 All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women’s Basketball Team that was released on Tuesday morning. Senior guard Bailey Gilbert and junior guard Autumn Kalis each landed on the 2018-19 All-CCIW First Team while junior guard Madie Kaelber was named to the 2018-19 All-CCIW Second Team.

Gilbert, a unanimous selection, earned All-CCIW for the third time in her career after being named to the third team in 2015-16, and to the second team in 2017-18. The Sycamore, Illinois native finished the regular season second on the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game, along with 55 three-pointers made and a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per game and 81 assists. Gilbert became the 23rd Lady Reds basketball player to eclipse 1,000 career points in a 71-60 win over Carroll on January 16, helping her land January 21 CCIW Player of the Week. Her 239 career three-point field goals made is a Lady Reds record and far ahead of the previous record of 202. Her 600 career three-point attempts is also a school record.

Gilbert has started all 101 possible games for Carthage over her four seasons, which includes a 10.8 scoring average and a 239-600 (.398) mark from the three-point line.

Making her first appearance on the all-conference team is Kalis, who concluded the regular season with a team-leading 12.7 points per game, 61 three-pointers made and a 61-of-134 (.455) three-point percentage. Kalis’s junior season marked her first as a regular starter as she cemented her name into the starting-five all 25 games in 2018-19. Her career stat-line includes a 10.3 scoring average and 151 three-pointers made. Her 151-366 (.413) three-point percentage is currently third in school history.

Kaelber makes her third appearance on the All-CCIW team after finishing third on the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game and a team-leading 37 steals and .809 (38-47) free throw percentage. Kaelber, who’s started 73 games over her three seasons with the Lady Reds, owns a 13.4 scoring average and a 980 career points, 20 away from becoming the 24th player in school history to eclipse 1,000.

The #3 seed Lady Reds will host #6 seed Elmhurst College in the CCIW Women’s Basketball Tournament Play-In Game today, Tuesday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1050 WLIP.