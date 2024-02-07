Three Lake County Sheriff’s Members Honored for Helping Vets in Crisis

(North Chicago, IL) Three members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office have been honored for their actions during two separate situations involving veterans in crisis. Telecommunicator Monika Reum as well as Deputies Francis Foy, and Christopher Orlando received the honors this week during a ceremony at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago. The trio were said to assist a pair of veterans who had mental health crises back in September and October of last year. In both cases, the Sheriff’s Office employees were able to get the vets to agree to further care for their situations without harming themselves or others.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-7-24)