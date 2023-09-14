Three More Suspected Overdose Deaths Reported in Kenosha

FILE – The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Dec. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)-Three more suspected overdose deaths have been reported in Kenosha County.

That’s according to information from Patrice Hall, the Kenosha County Medical Examiner.

All three were men over 35 years old-continuing a trend of overdose deaths happening to people who are that age and older.

Five suspected overdose deaths in July were all people over 50.

At the same time 58 toxicity deaths have been confirmed from 2022-which now becomes Kenosha County’s deadliest year for overdose deaths.

There are still several cases pending and that record total is expected to climb. Kenosha County has a number of resources available for those struggling with opioid addiction.

More information about available resources:

–Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is available at no cost from Kenosha County Public Health. More information about this program is available at https://narcantrainedkenosha.com, by calling 262-605-6741, or by sending an email to [email protected].

–Fentanyl test strips are also available from Kenosha County Public Health and are offered to people who receive Narcan. The strips can be used to detect the presence of fentanyl in other substances. Strips may be picked up from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Kenosha County Public Health Job Center Clinic, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. For more information, call 262-605-6775. They are also available from Vivent Health-Kenosha, which may be reached at 262-657-6644 or online at https://viventhealth.org/locations/kenosha/.

–The Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which links people with substance use disorder resources, may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-764-8555. More details, including a newly updated Kenosha County Behavioral Health Community Resources Guide, are available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2242/Behavioral-Health-Community-Resources.

–The Kenosha County Crisis Hotline, operated by Kenosha Human Development Services, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 262-657-7188.