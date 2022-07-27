      Weather Alert

Three People Shot in Beach Park After Argument in Business Parking Lot

Jul 27, 2022 @ 11:00am

(Beach Park, IL)  Three people are in varying conditions, after being shot in broad daylight in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place Tuesday afternoon around 1:15 in the parking lot of a business in the 38-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue. Authorities say a trio of people were shot after an argument with a male subject. The victims were able to drive away from the scene where they were found by Sheriff’s deputies, and transported to the hospital. A male was in critical condition, another male was in serious condition, while a female was considered stable. Officials do not believe the shooting was gang-related. There have been no arrests at  this point, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-27-22)

