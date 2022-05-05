Three Shooting in Under 24 Hours Sunday and Monday Leave 1 Dead, Two Injured in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced that they are seeking suspects in yet another shooting that took place earlier this week. Officials say they were called to the 500 block of South Genesee Street on Monday afternoon, after a 15-year-old was shot in the hand. Police say the suspects shot the teen from a vehicle that was stolen out of Lake Zurich, and abandoned the vehicle a short distance from the crime scene. Another shooting Monday afternoon left a man in his 20’s injured…and a 3rd shooting Sunday night by an off-duty police officer, left her husband dead in what is being described as a domestic incident.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-5-22)