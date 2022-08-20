Three Shot in Kenosha Early Saturday; Suspect in Custody

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say three people were shot early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 6800 block of 23rd Avenue around 1:45 AM.

The incident apparently stemmed from an argument at a nearby bar and the people involved all know each other.

A 31 year old suspect allegedly shot the three leaving them with serious injuries.

Two were hospitalized while the third was treated and released.

The suspect is in custody.

Police did not identify either the suspect or the persons shot.

They did say that those involved were offering “minimal” cooperation with investigators as try to piece together what led to the shootings.