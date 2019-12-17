Three Shot in Stolen SUV in Waukegan

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

(Waukegan, IL) Three people were injured, after they were shot in Waukegan.

Police say four people were sitting inside a stolen SUV in the 1-thousand block of Yeoman Street late Sunday night, when someone approached and started shooting.

Two juveniles and a male in his 20’s were injured, while the 4th occupant was not hit. The suspect was able to flee on foot, but no description was available.

The SUV had been reported stolen out of Barrington five days before the shooting.

No arrests have been announced and anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Waukegan Police.