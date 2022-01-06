Three Vehicle Crash Near Antioch Leaves One Dead

(Antioch, IL) One person is dead after a three vehicle crash in the Antioch area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called late Wednesday morning to the area of Route 173 west of Pedersen Lane. A preliminary investigation showed that a woman driving a westbound Chevy Equinox,, for unknown reasons, crossed into the eastbound lanes, and struck a semi with a trailer head on. A 3rd vehicle, a Toyota, was involved after the initial impact. The driver of the Chevy, only identified as a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, a Canadian man, along with the driver of the Toyota, an Antioch man, were unhurt. The incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-6-22)