Three Vehicle Related Incidents in Lake County Leave Three Dead, Several Injured

(Waukegan, IL) A two vehicle crash near Waukegan left two people dead, including a baby. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the T-bone style crash took place Saturday afternoon along Green Bay Road near Atlantic Avenue. A preliminary investigation shows a Toyota pulled out from a private parking lot in front of a Dodge and the two vehicles collided. A 29-year-old Waukegan woman, who was a front seat passenger in the Toyota, and an 8-month-old boy, who was also in the Toyota, were killed. The driver and another child passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge was also seriously hurt, while two passengers suffered minor injuries. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

(Beach Park, IL) One person is dead after a weekend car versus pedestrian crash in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were called early Sunday morning to the area of Lewis Avenue and Hickory Drive. A preliminary investigation showed that a Volvo being driven by a 28-year-old Waukegan woman, was traveling southbound on Lewis when she struck a man that was lying in the roadway for unknown reasons. The driver claims she did not see the man lying there…but stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The deceased male has not been identified. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(Libertyville, IL) Police in Libertyville are looking into an apparent hit and run that left one person hurt. The male victim was discovered just after midnight Sunday along Winchester Road, and was hospitalized with severe head injuries. Police say the man, who was only identified as in his 50’s, appeared to have been hit by a vehicle…but no vehicle remained on scene. Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are performing the ongoing investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-31-22)