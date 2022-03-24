Thurs. Headlines: KUSD Employees Get a Raise; One Injured in Crash; Former Official Faces Drug Charges

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified employees will receive a pay raise starting later this year.

The school board approved a 4.7% pay increase for teachers and other employees starting in July.

The increase is based on the Consumer Price Index and is considered a cost of living increase.

It’s the maximum allowable increase under Wisconsin law.

Tarik Hamdan, Chief Financial Officer of the district, told the board that number is determined by the Wisconsin Employment Relation Commission.

KUSD has previously said that some positions will be eliminated from the budget as people retire in an effort to cope with a $19.5 million structural deficit.

The district says those gaps can be filled without any layoffs.

SOMERS, WI (WLIP)–A car collided with a semi last night leaving one person injured. Scanner reports indicated the crash happened on Highway E west of Highway H in Somers.

A sedan was said to have crossed the centerline and into the path of the semi causing the collision.

The sedan’s driver suffered a head injury while the semi driver was not hurt.

The impact of the crash caused the car to spin.

Eventually both were off the road when fire responders arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A former local elected official was charged with narcotics possession this week.

25 year old Joe Cardinali, who served both on the Somers Village Board and the Kenosha County Board, was allegedly found with 20 blue pills which prosecutors allege may have been a combination of oxycodone and fentanyl.

Cardinali was also found behind the wheel of his car with it in neutral Tuesday night slumped over the steering wheel.

First responders administered Narcan before he came to.

Cardinali is due in court early next month.