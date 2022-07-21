Thurs. Headlines: One Dead Several Injured in Two Separate Crashes; Plans Move Forward For Former Power Plant Site

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a two vehicle crash that happened on Kenosha’s northside.

A sedan struck a box truck leaving both with heavy damage.

The crash was reported just after 8 AM and happened on 30th Avenue just north of 15th Street.

Few other details have been made available.

A separate crash sent five people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

That crash happened around 5 PM near the 14-hundred block of Highway H.

One person was left with serious injuries after the two vehicle crash while four others had moderate injuries.

All required trips to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE (WLIP)–The Village of Pleasant Prairie is moving forward with plans for the former WE Energies Power Plant Site.

The village plan commission gave a favorable recommendation for both a Master Conceptual Plan and a Certified Map Survey for the portion of the land at 8000 95th Street.

The map survey splits the property into three lots. Lot 2 specifically will be 198 acres along 95th Street and will be sold for industrial development.

The existing utility substations on the other lots remain at least for now.

The Master Conceptual Plan proposes constructing three industrial buildings on Lot 2, generally located north of 95th Street, between the Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific Railways.