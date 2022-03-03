Thursday Headlines: Arrest Made After Man Flees Cop, Crashes; No Injuries After Mobile Home Fire

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after he reportedly caused a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop.

According to the police scanner the accident was reported around 5:50 PM Wednesday when the fleeing SUV collided with another vehicle in the intersection of 30th Avenue and 52nd Street.

The striking vehicle fled but police were tipped off to its whereabouts a short distance away.

After a high risk traffic stop, a 31 year old man was arrested.

It was not immediately clear why the suspect fled the initial traffic stop.

No major injuries in the crash were reported.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Fire investigators are working on finding the origins of a blaze that broke out in the bedroom of a mobile home in the village of Pleasant Prairie.

It happened Wednesday around 9:30 AM at the Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park.

When fire crews arrived smoke was showing from the primary door of the residence.

Once inside they found the fire in a bedroom which extended all the way to the ceiling.

The fire was out after about 40 minutes.

All the people inside got out safely and one minor injury was reported.