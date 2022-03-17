Thursday Headlines: Father of Girl in Lincoln incident Speaks; Former Security Guard Wants KUSD Job Back

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the incident in which a KUSD security guard allegedly put his knee to the neck of a 12 year old student.

Video of the March 4th incident went viral on-line.

The guard, who is also a Kenosha police officer who was off duty at the time of the incident, is on administrative leave.

Drew DeVinney is the attorney for Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father. He says she was the victim of an attack by another student.

Perez says his daughter is still traumatized from the incident.

The officer has not been charged in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Another former Kenosha Unified Security guard wants his job back.

David Molinaro told the board during this week’s meeting that he feels he was let go from his role doing meeting security because he went against the board’s point of view when speaking against the mask mandate at a prior meeting.

He called for the school board president to resign.

Molinaro says that when he spoke at the prior meeting he was not working and another guard was on duty.