Thursday Headlines: Two Charged in Two Separate Stabbings in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman is charged after an alleged stabbing that happened this week.

31 year old Tyana Robertson allegedly stabbed a woman four times in her northside apartment shortly before 9 PM Tuesday night.

Police reports say that Robertson may have been highly intoxicated at the time of the stabbing and that she told police she “blacked out” .

Investigators reportedly found four knives in the unit’s bathroom which was stained with blood.

The victim was said to have injuries on her left arm and wrist that required stitches.

Robertson faces substantial battery charges and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, both felonies with domestic abuse modifiers.

She’s due back in court in March.

An argument over a Quest card reportedly led to a stabbing in Kenosha early Monday.

This incident happened in the 16-hundred block of 60th Street around 12:45 AM.

Police responded to an apartment where they found the victim covered in blood with injuries to his wrist and bicep.

He told police that the suspect, 61 year old William Garrett, demanded the victim hand over his Quest card.

When the man told Garrett that he didn’t have his card a verbal argument ensued before Garrett allegedly pulled an eight inch blade and slashed and stabbed the victim.

Garrett for his part told authorities that the card was his and he believed the victim traded it for drugs.

He has an extensive criminal record and is due back in court next week.