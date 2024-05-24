Tip Leads To Student & School Bus Search For Weapon; None Found

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A tip from the WI DOJ’s “Speak Up, Speak Out” system prompted the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a report of a Westosha Central High School student possessing a loaded weapon.

The student was intercepted on a school bus en route to Wheatland School.

Sheriff Deputies and a School Resource Officer conducted a search of the student and the bus but found no weapon.

Wheatland School was briefly locked down as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities report no current threat to either school.