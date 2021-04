Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-21-21)

A developing story out of the Barrington area when an 18-month-old was killed by his father’s pick-up truck. Lake County Sheriff’s officials and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident, but have referred to it as a “tragic accident.”

Full press release can be found here: https://www.lakecountyil.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2751