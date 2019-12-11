Tolefree Suspended By Zion School

ZION, IL—A principal at a Zion elementary school has been placed on administrative leave amidst allegations of inappropriate contact with a student several years ago.

In a letter from District 6, Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts said that Curtiss Tolefree was placed on leave as soon as they were made aware of the charges he received last Friday.

Tolefree is facing three felony and two misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged sexual relationship he had with a student in 2008, while working as a dean at Bradford High School in Kenosha. Assistant Principal Deirdra Jackson has been put in charge of the Beulah Park Elementary School while the case is ongoing.