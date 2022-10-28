Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce.

The superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football each posted statements to Instagram on Friday saying they had finalized the end of their 13-year marriage.

The announcement landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind about retirement.

Brady had long expressed a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children, but later said he had “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.