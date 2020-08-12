Tornado Confirmed in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Camp Lake community in Kenosha County spent the day Tuesday cleaning up after a confirmed tornado tore through the area Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a funnel cloud touched down based on both the radar reports and the damage left behind. A second EF zero tornado was confirmed in Lake Geneva.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that they responded to forty-nine calls during the storm…one injury accident, one property damage accident, 13 road hazards, 15 fire calls, and 19 service calls.

All county roadways were cleaned and opened by Tuesday afternoon. The city of Kenosha will offer curbside pickup for residents who have downed branches to dispose of. Residents can arrange for a pickup by calling the Department of Public Works and piling the branches near the curb.

The branches can be dropped off at the yard waste site on Highway H.