Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin is now 3,341

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin has risen by 128. State health officials say Sunday that the total number of cases in the state is now 3,341. The state also reported seven more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 144. Kenosha has 140 cases and 1 death. A total of 42% of those who died in Wisconsin were black, and 53% of those who died were white. While more females have tested positive for the coronavirus, males have accounted for 60% of deaths. Health officials said 974 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized.